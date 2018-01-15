By Trend

Byashim Annagurbanov has been elected chairman of the Central Council of the Agrarian Party of Turkmenistan, the political organization said in a message on January 15.

The decision was made during an extraordinary third meeting of the Agrarian Party of Turkmenistan. Over 500 delegates took part in the meeting.

The Agrarian Party of Turkmenistan was established in September 2014 after the adoption of the “Law on Political Parties”. The Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and the Democratic Party also operate in Turkmenistan.

