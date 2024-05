2 May 2024 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, received Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, and Leonid Kalashnikov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, Azernews reports.

