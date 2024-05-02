International travelers pay visit to Azerbaijan’s Garabah and Eastern Zangazur regions

2 May 2024 12:54 (UTC+04:00)

A 30-person large delegation of Norway's "Vagaclub," consisting of international travellers, begins its trip to Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, Azernews reports.

The team led by world traveller Jorn Augestad is dominated by young people. Almost all of them have visited more than 150 countries.

The delegation plans to travel by road on the Fuzuli-Khojavand-Shusha-Aghdam-Kalbajar-Lachin-Zengilan-Jabrayil route for 3 days.

It is worth noting that over the past four years, large delegations of the major international travel networks, such as ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania and the Turkish Travel Club, as well as Turkish travellers' club, British "Piki Reels", Swedish "Club 100" have visited Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur nine times.

In total, during these trips, more than 360 international travellers from 46 countries had the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the situation in Azerbaijan's liberated areas. Through them, millions of people around the world received detailed information about the real situation in Garabagh.

