By Trend

Two Iranian nationals, Zeynab Muhammadli and Peniz Parvaresh, were detained by Azerbaijan’s State Border Service at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, due to suspicious behavior, said the statement of the border service on January 9.

The Iranian nationals were detained when trying to leave for London with fake IDs.

As a result of the investigation, it was established that these persons arrived in Baku on January 1, 2018 from Istanbul. It became known that they bought fake IDs in Istanbul for $15,000 from an Iranian citizen.

A criminal case has been initiated, the relevant operational and investigative measures continue.

---

