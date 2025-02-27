Kazakhstan to boost oil transit via Aktau-Baku-Ceyhan route in 2025

27 February 2025 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan plans to increase oil transit through the Aktau-Baku-Ceyhan route by the end of 2025 according to Deputy Chairman of KazMunayGaz. Kazakhstan and SOCAR signed a general agreement on oil transit in 2022, and in March 2023, a test shipment of 7,000 tons of oil from the Kashagan field to Azerbaijan was completed. The shipment was managed by North Caspian Sea Ltd.

