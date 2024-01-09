Azernews.Az

Tuesday January 9 2024

Azerbaijan to supply more than 90% of Georgia's natural gas needs

9 January 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia's natural gas balance data shows that 3.217 bln m³ are planned to be brought in 2024, of which 3.017 bln m³ will be imported from Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

