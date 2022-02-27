By Trend

SOCAR Energy Ukraine, guided by the principles of humanism, will support ambulances and fire service vehicles in Ukraine with free fuel, Ibrahim Ahmedov, spokesman for the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR, told Trend.

SOCAR operates in Ukraine through SOCAR Energy Ukraine, which was established in December 2009. The main activity of the company is the wholesale and retail sale of petroleum products, wholesale of natural gas and aviation fuel.

---

