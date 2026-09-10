ANAMA employee injured in landmine explosion in Khojaly

10 September 2026 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

An employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has been injured in a landmine explosion during demining operations in Khojaly district.

According to ANAMA, the incident occurred in the area of Dashkend village, located in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly district, which was liberated from occupation.

The mine exploded while ANAMA employee Anar Iftikhar oglu Hasanov, born in 1990, was carrying out his official duties in the area.

Hasanov sustained an injury to his left leg and was evacuated to the Khankendi City Hospital for medical assistance.

ANAMA said that his condition is satisfactory.

An investigation is currently underway into the circumstances of the incident.