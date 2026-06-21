More than 550 candidates take first-stage exam for Azerbaijan's diplomatic service

21 June 2026 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

The first stage of the written examination for admission to Azerbaijan's diplomatic service was held on June 21, marking the beginning of the competitive selection process for future diplomats, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the test examination was conducted at the electronic examination center of the State Examination Center.

A total of 556 candidates participated in the exam. Applicants were able to view their results immediately after completing the test or following the expiration of the allotted examination time. The results are also expected to be published on the official website of the State Examination Center.

The examination consisted of 120 questions designed to assess candidates' knowledge of legislation and general subjects, as well as their abilities in verbal and numerical reasoning, information analysis, and abstract thinking.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated the candidates who successfully advanced beyond the first stage of the competition and wished them success in the subsequent phases of the selection process.