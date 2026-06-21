More than 550 candidates take first-stage exam for Azerbaijan's diplomatic service
The first stage of the written examination for admission to Azerbaijan's diplomatic service was held on June 21, marking the beginning of the competitive selection process for future diplomats, AzerNEWS reports.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the test examination was conducted at the electronic examination center of the State Examination Center.
A total of 556 candidates participated in the exam. Applicants were able to view their results immediately after completing the test or following the expiration of the allotted examination time. The results are also expected to be published on the official website of the State Examination Center.
The examination consisted of 120 questions designed to assess candidates' knowledge of legislation and general subjects, as well as their abilities in verbal and numerical reasoning, information analysis, and abstract thinking.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated the candidates who successfully advanced beyond the first stage of the competition and wished them success in the subsequent phases of the selection process.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!