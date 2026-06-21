Azerbaijan extradites terrorism financing suspect from UAE

21 June 2026 19:01 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan has secured the extradition of a citizen accused of terrorism-related offenses and financing extremist activities, following cooperation between Azerbaijani and Emirati authorities, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Ministry of Justice, Elshan Askerov, who had been placed on the international wanted list through the National Central Bureau of Interpol in Azerbaijan, was located and arrested in the United Arab Emirates.

The ministry stated that Askerov is accused of participating in a criminal organization allegedly established during 2024-2025 to commit serious and especially serious crimes. Investigators allege that he was involved in preparations for terrorist acts and participated in transferring funds to individuals involved in armed conflicts outside Azerbaijan, including members of the terrorist organization ISIS.

Following his arrest, the Ministry of Justice submitted an extradition request to the UAE under the bilateral extradition agreement in force between the two countries. Azerbaijani officials also held consultations with their Emirati counterparts to facilitate the legal process.

As a result of the cooperation, an agreement was reached to extradite the suspect to Azerbaijan.

On June 21, Askerov was transferred to Azerbaijan by representatives of the Ministry of Justice's Main Department of International Cooperation and the Penitentiary Service. Upon arrival, he was placed in a pre-trial detention facility in accordance with a court-issued arrest warrant.

The Ministry of Justice noted that efforts to locate and extradite individuals wanted internationally on criminal charges remain ongoing as part of Azerbaijan's cooperation with foreign law enforcement and judicial authorities.