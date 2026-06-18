President: International events held in Azerbaijan show that the agenda of our activity is diversified

18 June 2026 10:03 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

"We have been a successful host country for many international events since the 2010 annual meeting of the IsDB Group," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group.

"Among the recent ones, I would name the successful COP29 held in 2024 with remarkable results. Additionally, last month's World Urban Forum, one of the biggest international gatherings, was also successfully held in Azerbaijan, with many more to come. This once again demonstrates the diversified agenda of our activity," the head of state added.