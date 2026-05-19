Azerbaijan awards Sabir Rustamkhanli with "Sharaf" Order

19 May 2026 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

According to the decree, Rustamkhanli was awarded the order for his great contributions to the development of Azerbaijani literature.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

Sabir Rustamkhanli has been awarded the "Sharaf" Order, AzerNEWS reports.

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