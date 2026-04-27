ANAMA reports large-scale mine clearance in liberated territories

27 April 2026 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A total of 23 anti-tank mines, 39 anti-personnel mines, and 621 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were discovered and neutralized in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories between April 20 and April 26.

The information was released in the weekly report of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action on humanitarian demining operations carried out in the recently cleared areas, according to Report.

Over the past week, 1,593.1 hectares of land were cleared of mines.

The demining operations were conducted by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, and four private companies.

Operations covered the territories of Tartar District, Aghdara District, Kalbajar District, Aghdam District, Khojaly District, Khankendi, Shusha District, Khojavend District, Lachin District, Fuzuli District, Jabrayil District, Qubadli District, and Zangilan District.

In addition, clearance activities were carried out in liberated villages of the Gazakh district, including Baganis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Khairimli, and Gizilhajili.