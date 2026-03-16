Officials inspect renovated private house in Khojavend after coordination meeting [PHOTOS]

16 March 2026 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

Members of Azerbaijan’s Coordination Headquarters for the centralized resolution of issues in the country’s liberated territories inspected a renovated private house in the city of Khojavend following their latest meeting, AzerNEWS reports.

Earlier on March 16, a regular session of the Coordination Headquarters was held in Khojavend under the chairmanship of Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan and head of the Coordination Headquarters responsible for addressing issues in the liberated territories.

After the meeting the members of the headquarters visited a recently renovated private house in the city.

During the visit, officials were briefed on the living conditions and facilities created in the house as part of the ongoing reconstruction and restoration efforts in the liberated areas.

The visit forms part of broader initiatives aimed at rebuilding infrastructure and improving living standards in the territories liberated from occupation.