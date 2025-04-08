Garabagh University aims to become hub for education and innovation

8 April 2025 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Over 1,100 First-Year Students Studying at Garabagh University, 200 Staff Members Employed, Azernews reports, citing the Rector of Garabagh University, Shahin Bayramov, as he stated during his speech at the 7th ADA Political Forum held at the university on April 8, dedicated to the topic “Towards a New World Order.”

According to him, the main mission of Garabagh University is to become a center of education, research, and innovation:

"Everyone here is working toward this goal. We are receiving great support from our friends and direct backing from the head of state. This enabled us to receive our students in a very short time. We started our first year with strong indicators because we embarked on this journey with a great idea. Currently, there are approximately 1,000 first-year students at the university. Around 200 staff members are working here."

Shahin Bayramov added that Garabagh University currently has three main faculties:

"We plan to open the Faculty of Agriculture in 2026. That same year, Faculties of Arts and Tourism will also be established in Khankendi."