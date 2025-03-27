Footage of President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Sarijali village with First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva posted on his social media accounts [VIDEO]

27 March 2025 20:24 (UTC+04:00)

“President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the first phase of Sarijali village in Aghdam on March 27, 2025.”

Footage of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visiting Sarijali village in Aghdam has been shared on the President’s social media accounts.

