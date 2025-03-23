Azerbaijan congratulates Pakistan on National Day
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has extended its congratulations to Pakistan on the occasion of its National Day.
Azernews reports that the ministry shared a message on its official "X" account, stating:
"We congratulate the brotherly and friendly people of Pakistan and their government on their National Day!"
We congratulate the brotherly and friendly people of Pakistan and its government on the occasion of the National Day of Pakistan!— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) March 23, 2025
Pakistan Zindabad! 🇦🇿🇵🇰@ForeignOfficePk pic.twitter.com/nwhECdnXb8
