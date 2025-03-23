Azernews.Az

Sunday March 23 2025

Azerbaijan congratulates Pakistan on National Day

23 March 2025 13:58 (UTC+04:00)
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has extended its congratulations to Pakistan on the occasion of its National Day.

Azernews reports that the ministry shared a message on its official "X" account, stating:

"We congratulate the brotherly and friendly people of Pakistan and their government on their National Day!"

