Milli Majlis to discuss key legislative amendments at March 7 plenary session
The next plenary session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) is scheduled for March 7, with a broad agenda covering 14 legislative matters, Azernews reports.
Key topics include the annual report of the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) on human rights protection in 2024, as well as Azerbaijan’s accession to the Charter of the Economic Cooperation Organization of the Eight Developing Countries (D-8).
Additionally, the session will review amendments in multiple areas, including anti-corruption efforts, social protection policies, military service regulations, administrative and criminal codes, accounting practices, credit bureaus, and energy efficiency. Proposed changes to tax legislation and financial regulations, such as currency control and payment systems, are also on the agenda.
These discussions reflect Azerbaijan’s ongoing legal and policy reforms aimed at strengthening governance, social welfare, and economic development.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!