Milli Majlis to discuss key legislative amendments at March 7 plenary session

7 March 2025 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The next plenary session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) is scheduled for March 7, with a broad agenda covering 14 legislative matters, Azernews reports.

Key topics include the annual report of the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) on human rights protection in 2024, as well as Azerbaijan’s accession to the Charter of the Economic Cooperation Organization of the Eight Developing Countries (D-8).

Additionally, the session will review amendments in multiple areas, including anti-corruption efforts, social protection policies, military service regulations, administrative and criminal codes, accounting practices, credit bureaus, and energy efficiency. Proposed changes to tax legislation and financial regulations, such as currency control and payment systems, are also on the agenda.

These discussions reflect Azerbaijan’s ongoing legal and policy reforms aimed at strengthening governance, social welfare, and economic development.