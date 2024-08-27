President Putin sends congratulatory letter to First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva

27 August 2024 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of her birthday, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"To Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mehriban Arifovna,

I sincerely congratulate you on your birthday.

You rightfully enjoy high authority among your compatriots and abroad. In Russia, your personal contribution to strengthening the allied relations between our countries and mutually beneficial cooperation across various areas is highly valued.

I fondly recall our recent meeting in Baku. I sincerely wish you good health, happiness, prosperity, and success in your state duties. Please convey my warm regards to Ilham Heydarovich and all members of your family.

Sincerely,

Vladimir Putin

President of the Russian Federation"

---

