President of Belarus congratulates Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva

26 August 2024 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has extended his congratulations to Azerbaijan's First Vice-President, Mehriban Aliyeva, on the occasion of her birthday, Azernews reports.

The congratulatory message states:

"Your multifaceted state and socio-political activities are directed towards the well-being of the people, and your professionalism, organizational talent, boundless energy, and charm have rightfully earned you respect both in the Republic of Azerbaijan and beyond its borders. I value the high level of mutual trust, close contacts in various fields, and the strategically significant partnership between Minsk and Baku."

A. Lukashenko also expressed confidence that the implementation of extensive plans for the development of Belarus-Azerbaijan relations fully serves the interests of the brotherly peoples.

"Dear Mehriban Arif gizi, I sincerely wish you and your loved ones robust health, happiness, and success in your future endeavors. May joy, love, and harmony always reign in your family," the message concluded.

