King of Cambodia congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

30 May 2024 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni has sent a letter of congratulation to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28-Azerbaijan's Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President,

On the occasion of the celebration by the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan of its National Day, I am glad to extend to Your Excellency my warmest congratulations, as well as my best wishes of happiness and prosperity for the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

I sincerely hope that the relationship between Cambodia and Azerbaijan will further strengthen and develop on issues of common interest, particularly with regard to serving peace and security in the world.

Sincerely,

Norodom Sihamoni

King of Cambodi"

---

