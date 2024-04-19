Azerbaijani Parliament hosts scientific conference on New Caledonia [PHOTOS]

19 April 2024 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

A scientific conference themed "New Caledonia: History, Contemporary Challenges, and the Expected Future" has been held at the Milli Majlis, Azernews reports.

Moderator of the event, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Human Rights Committee Zahid Oruj, highlighted the importance of the discussions to be held at the conference.

Chair of the New Caledonian Congress Committee on Infrastructure, Spatial Planning, Sustainable Development, Energy, Transport, and Communications, Naisseline Omayra, expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for support in the freedom struggle of New Caledonia. She underscored that the cooperation memorandum inked between the two countries' parliaments would open new opportunities for New Caledonia in many domains.

The speakers also included chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee for International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties Samad Seyidov, as well as Executive Director of Baku Initiative Group Abbas Abbasov, who expressed their views on France's new colonial policy, enslavement of peoples, looting of their natural resources, and other issues.

The New Caledonian Congress delegation expressed their gratitude for the consistent support shown by the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement of Azerbaijan in their rightful struggle for justice and the path to independence.

