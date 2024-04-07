Azerbaijani MFA expresses concern over detention of Greta Thunberg in The Hague

7 April 2024 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Azerbaijan expressed concern over the detention of well-known eco-activist Greta Thunberg in The Hague, Azernews reports.

"We are disturbed by the detention of the prominent climate activist Greta Thunberg during peaceful demonstration in The Hague. As a COP29 presidency we call on the Dutch authorities to respect the freedom of expression of climate protestors, and release those detained," the ministry said in a post on X.

Earlier Greta Thunberg was detained at a protest in The Hague. The proterters oppose fossil fuel subsidies and the climate policies of the outgoing Dutch government.

In protest, they tried to block a road intersection and the A12 motorway.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz