Azerbaijan establishes identities of human remains found in mass-casualty burials [PHOTOS]

Ismayil Akhundov, Head of the Working Group of Azerbaijan’s State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons, announced at a briefing that the identities of 15 people whose remains were found in mass-casualty burials have been identified in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Commission.

The Working Group of Azerbaijan’s State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons is responsible for the search, identification, and return of prisoners of war, hostages, and missing persons. The group has been working to identify the remains of those found in mass-casualty burials in Azerbaijan since the end of the Garabakh War in 2020.

The Garabakh War was a conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh". The war lasted from September 2020 to November 2020 and resulted in the deaths of thousands of people on both sides.

The Working Group of Azerbaijan’s State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons has been using DNA analysis and other methods to identify the remains of those killed in the war. To date, they have identified the remains of 15 people, and are continuing to work to identify more.

The identification of the remains of those killed in the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh" War is an important step in the process of bringing closure to the families of those who were killed. It is a difficult process, but one that is necessary in order to ensure that the victims of the war are remembered and honored.

The list of names is presented below:

Ibrahimov Valiaddin

Abdullayev Nurali

Gurbanov Nofel

Rustamov Araz

Abbasov Maharram

Niftaliev Adil

Garayev Gafar

Huseynov Ali

Huseynov Gulverdi

Mikayilov Baba

Isayeva Senem

Azizov Yusif

Musayev Mehman

Allahverdiyev Shamsaddin

Mammadov Asad

A mass-casualty burial was discovered on the territory of the former Shusha prison in June. As a result of excavations conducted from August 1 to August 15, the remains of 17 people were found.

Additionally, mass-casualty burials were previously discovered in the liberated villages of Sarijali (Aghdam district), Dashalti (Shusha district), Edilli (Khojavand district), Farrukh (Khojaly district), Yukhari Seyidahmadli (Fuzuli district), as well as Kalbajar, Aghdam, and other communities.

