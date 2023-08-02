Aghdam Industrial Park Grows with 19 Residents

2 August 2023 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

AS Production LLC has been granted the status of a resident of Aghdam Industrial Park, and the number of residents of the park has reached 19 people, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov.

"The company will create a complex for the production of construction materials on the territory of the park with an investment cost of AZN 5.4m ($3,2m) and will provide jobs for 95 people," he said.

The company is implementing a project on recycling of construction waste on the territory of the industrial park. In total, 133 business entities have been granted resident status in Azerbaijan's industrial zones, and 68 of them have already started production activities. The total volume of their investments is over AZN 7.2 billion.

