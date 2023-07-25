Armenia is preparing another provocation - State Border Service of Azerbaijan

25 July 2023 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia is preparing another provocation, Azernews reports, citing Day.az.

According to the information received, on July 26 from the side of Armenia, by organizing the accumulation of various vehicles at the entrance to the Lachin BCP across the state border from the opposite side, another provocative act is defiantly planned.

We call on the Armenian side to refrain from such actions that are aimed at provocation and serve to aggravate the situation.

We declare once again that all responsibility for possible provocative actions will fall entirely on the Armenian side," the State Border Service said in a statement.

---