Infrastructure and housing in Lachin have been restored to highest standards, Ambassador [PHOTOS]

24 June 2023 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Foreign diplomats visiting the Azerbaijani town of Lachin have been acquainted with the reconstruction and improvement works there, Azernews reports.

During the visit, the first residential settlement was inspected.

The foreign diplomats talked to residents who have already returned to their homes.

Infrastructure and housing in Lachin have been restored in accordance with the highest international standards, Kyrgyz Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kayrat Osmonaliyev told reporters.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to visit Lachin and see everything with my own eyes. We know that Lachin was under occupation for so many years, and today it is very pleasant to see changes which show that there is a peaceful life here," the ambassador said.

He noted that during reciprocal visits of the two countries presidents, Kyrgyzstan's interest in participating in infrastructure projects was repeatedly expressed. According to the envoy, the country is interested in the participation of its companies in this process.

It is noted that according to the order of President Ilham Aliyev a total of 700 buildings in the city are under restoration. Of them 620 are private houses and 9 are apartment buildings. At the same time, 71 administrative buildings are being reconstructed.

