Lachin-Khankandi rally in Azerbaijan continues despite cold [PHOTO]

2 January 2023 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

Despite the cold, the rally on the Lachin-Khankandi road in Azerbaijan, near the post of Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed there, close to Shusha continues, Azernews reports.

The peaceful protesters have recently held up posters and chanted anti-illegal mining of mineral deposits on Azerbaijani soil.

Safety regulations are strictly followed during the rally, and neither at night nor in the morning were any incidents reported.

The representatives of non-governmental organizations from Azerbaijan have been peacefully protesting against the refusal of Azerbaijani experts to enter the country in order to keep an eye on the illegitimate exploitation of deposits near where the peacekeepers are stationed for the past 22 days.

To recap, following discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, Azerbaijani specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology, and Natural Resources, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were to conduct primary monitoring on illegal exploitation of mineral deposits on Azerbaijani territory. However, the monitoring failed due to the provocation of ethnic Armenians.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz