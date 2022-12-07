Albanian PM arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit [PHOTO]

7 December 2022 23:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania Edi Rama has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a working visit, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Albanian PM at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Prime Minister Edi Rama was met by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz