Azerbaijani president's Algeria visit set to further deepen relations with Arab League nations

2 November 2022 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is currently on a visit to Algiers at the invitation of the Algerian president to participate in the 31st Arab League Summit as an Honorary Guest.

Algeria is hosting the Arab League Summit for the fourth time on November 1-2.

Along with the Azerbaijani president, heads of 22 states-members of the Arab League, the Senegalese president as well as Secretaries-General of the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) were invited to the summit as Honorary Guests.

The Azerbaijani-Algerian relations are successfully developing, and both countries cooperate effectively within a variety of international organizations. There are good opportunities for the development of bilateral relationships in all spheres in the future.

Active cooperation is carried out between the two countries within the framework of international organizations, including the UN, the OIC, and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune visited Azerbaijan to participate in the 18th Summit of NAM.

Algeria recognized the independence of Azerbaijan on December 20, 1991. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on April 22, 1994. Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Algeria on November 28, 2014, while the latter opened its diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan in January 2015.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.3 million in 2021.

