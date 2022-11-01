Turkish travelers visit Karabakh & East Zangazur

1 November 2022 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

After visiting Lachin, Kalbajar, Shusha and Aghdam districts, Salman Arins, president of the Turkish Travelers Club, led a group of travelers to Karabakh and East Zangazur, Azernews reports.

The visitors were provided with detailed information about Lachin District. During the visit, they observed the restoration of schools and kindergartens, cemeteries, historical and cultural monuments which are real examples of Armenian vandalism. For the time being, ongoing and upcoming construction works continue in the liberated areas.

One of the visitors, Nursan Yildirim, said that "this is a crime against humanity. Maps of minefields in these areas must be provided urgently, all world countries should urge the Armenian state to this end. I believe these lands will be transformed into paradise in the shortest possible time".

Another international visitor Fatma Garagozlu expressed her feelings and called Azerbaijan "a strong state". Furthermore, she wished the residents to live in abundance and turn these territories into more beautiful places.

The group will travel along the Baku-Shusha-Agdam-Kalbajar-Lachin-Gubadli-Zangilan-Jabrail (Khudafarin)-Baku for 3 days. The trip is of exceptional importance for the popularization of the liberated territories within the framework of "black tourism".

Last year, Azerbaijan received the heads and reputable members of the four significant world tourism networks (ETIC, MTP, TCC, Nomanmania). They visited the liberated areas in total four times. During these trips, about 200 foreign travelers from almost 30 countries of the world learned firsthand about the brutality, and destruction committed by the Armenians during the large-scale restoration and construction work in these areas.

