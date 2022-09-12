Azernews Weekly Major Output Review: September 5-11

12 September 2022 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

This project is designed for a weekly round-up of Azernews' coverage of major events.

HIGHLIGHTS

Baku hands over five servicemen to Yerevan

Renowned photographer eyewitnesses cemeteries destroyed & looted by Armenians in Lachin

Azerbaijan relocates 12 more families to Zangilan's Aghali village

France delivers demining equipment to Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency

EBRD president to visit Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia ink Baku Declaration on North-South transport corridor

Shusha to host int’l Karabakh business forum

Renowned jazz musicians to perform in Baku

Second Grape & Wine festival comes back to Samaxi

NATION

Baku hands over five servicemen to Yerevan

Azerbaijan has handed over five servicemen to Armenia. On September 8, guided by principles of humanism, Baku set free and sent back to Armenia five servicemen via the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

France delivers demining equipment to Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency

France has delivered demining equipment to the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

Peace forced upon Pashinyan: Will he budge?

When President Aliyev shook hands with Prime Minister Pashinyan for the first time since the end of the Second Karabakh War and looked upon the beleaguered Armenian leader with a superior and condescendingly benevolent smile in Brussels on the final day of August, many were quick to interpret the ice-breaking propensity of the moment.

Renowned photographer eyewitnesses cemeteries destroyed & looted by Armenians in Lachin

Armenia has looted and desecrated over 900 Azerbaijani cemeteries across Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur. World-famous photographer Reza Deghati has recently traveled to Lachin city, which saw the de-occupation at the end of August, and filmed the state of cemeteries destroyed by Armenians there.

Famous foreign travelers visit mosque in Fuzuli, Azix cave & witness Armenian destructions

Famous foreign travelers visited a mosque in Mardinli village of Fuzuli District on the second day of their trip to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. Travelers saw the remains of the destroyed mosque and were informed about the Armenian barbarism. They were told that Armenians kept livestock in mosques during the occupation and thus showed disrespect for Azerbaijan's cultural and spiritual values.

Azerbaijan relocates 12 more families to Zangilan's Aghali village

Another group of Azerbaijani citizens was resettled to Zangilan’s Aghali village on September 7, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons reports. According to the committee, another 12 families (63 people) resettled from the Zangilan refugee settlement in Masazir village of Absheron District, will now permanently live in the houses provided to them in a new village with modern infrastructure.

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan eye interaction of women entrepreneurs

Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and Chairwoman of the Uzbek Parliament Tanzila Narbayeva discussed the interaction of women entrepreneurs on September 7. The discussion took place within the framework of Gafarova's visit to Uzbekistan's Tashkent to attend the 14th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament (14SWSP).

Descendant of historical Iravan ruler fascinated by Karabakh reconstruction pace

Iravan Khan's great-grandson Amir Ali Sardari Iravani has expressed his fascination with the pace of reconstruction underway in Karabakh. The historical heir has earlier visited liberated Fuzuli and Aghdam, where he got acquainted with the Armenian vandalism committed with regard to religious-historical monuments and cemeteries.

Azerbaijan-Austria: 30 years on path of friendship & cooperation

On February 20, Austria and Azerbaijan marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Austria is one of the nations with which Azerbaijan has been developing strong ties as a trusted European partner. Official Baku attaches importance to Austrian support in the process of Euro-Atlantic integration and close cooperation with the European Union. As a country that plays an important role in the world economy and politics, the Federal Republic of Austria supports the expansion of cooperation with Azerbaijan in all sectors.

Baku, Spain eye multifaceted cooperation

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares Bueno have discussed multifaceted cooperation between the two countries. In an expanded meeting on September 7 as part of Bayramov's official visit to Spain, the ministers emphasized the importance of strengthening the Azerbaijani-Spanish cooperation in a variety of areas, including economy, trade, high technologies, energy, science and education, tourism, culture, and others.

New US senior advisor for Caucasus negotiations to visit region soon

Philip Reeker, new Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations of the US State Department, will visit the region soon. In conformity with Patel, Reeker will pay visits to the three South Caucasus states of Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan during his first tour to the region.

Azerbaijani defense chief mulls cooperation with foreign military leaders, defense company heads

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov discussed multifaceted cooperation with foreign military leaders, as well as defense company heads on the sideline of the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX-2022 at the Baku Expo Center on September 6.

Brussels-Moscow complementarity is close to bifurcation

At the outset, there was one chief and uncontested mediator, who brokered a ceasefire, saving a loser from utter calamity and letting a winner take enough to feel content. Indeed, on 10 November 2020, Russia found itself occupying a commanding height over the post-war scenery involving Azerbaijan and Armenia. Its clout as a ‘peacekeeper’ was only slightly tempered by a Turkish factor, with the EU and the US throwing a bemused glance from a telescopic distance.

BUSINESS

EBRD president to visit Azerbaijan

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) President Odile Renaud-Basso will visit Azerbaijan on September 12. The EBRD president will visit the South Caucasus nations from September 12-16, starting her visit with Azerbaijan, then going to Georgia, and concluding her trip to Armenia.

Baku, Tokyo ink accord on joint crediting mechanism

Azerbaijan and Japan have reached an agreement on the Joint Credit Mechanism (JCM). In this regard, Azerbaijani Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Muxtar Babayev and Japanese Ambassador Junichi Wada signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation.

Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia ink Baku Declaration on North-South transport corridor

Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia have signed the Baku Declaration on the development of the international transport corridor North-South. The document was signed by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexandr Novak, and Iran's Roads and Urban Development Minister Rostam Ghasemi during the first trilateral meeting held in Baku on September 9.

Azerbaijan holds forum in Beijing to promote investment, trade opportunities

A forum “Azerbaijan - Investment and Trade Opportunities” was held in Beijing, China, within the framework of the China International Fair of Trade Services. The forum was organized with the support of Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry, the Trade Representation of Azerbaijan in China, and the China International Economic Cooperation Association. Business people and representatives of relevant government agencies took part in the event.

Baku, Bucharest set to promote business ties

An Azerbaijani-Romanian business forum took place in Baku on September 9. The forum organized with the support of the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry, the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), the Association of Women Entrepreneurship Development, and the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry was attended by entrepreneurs and representatives of relevant government agencies from both countries.

Minister: Azerbaijan to export 600m cu. m. of gas to Bulgaria by late 2022

Azerbaijan will export about 600 million cubic meters of gas to Bulgaria by the end of 2022, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said. He made the remarks during the meeting with Bulgarian Economy and Industry Minister Nikola Stoyanov, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

Shusha to host int’l Karabakh business forum

The international Karabakh business forum will be held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha on September 16. Representatives from countries of the Organization of Turkic States will attend the forum to discuss Karabakh’s restoration, cooperation, investment, business, etc. The discussions within the forum will include consultations on construction, specifically green infrastructure, agriculture and food, renewable energy, light industry, tourism, mining, information, and communication technologies.

Azerbaijani-UAE diplomatic relations at 30: Baku, Abu Dhabi determined to boost & enhance ties

Throughout these years, the two countries have developed their relations in almost all sectors and formats. The high-level political dialogue that exists today between Azerbaijan and the UAE is accompanied by cooperation in economic, energy, transport, humanitarian and other sectors.

CULTURE

Sadigjan's house in Shusha to be restored-decree

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has decreed measures for the design and restoration Sadigjan's house in the city of Shusha. House of Sadigjan belonged to Azerbaijan's outstanding tar musician and composer Sadigjan. The 19th-century residential building is registered in the name of Sadigov Rahim, the grandson of the musician.

Biggest disco stars of '80s gather on Caspian coast

Some of the brightest disco stars have gathered on the Caspian coast for a disco night. The open-air festival took place at Sea Breeze Resort bringing together disco music stars, like Thomas Anders, Joy, Secret Service, Pupo, Boney M, Arabesque, and many others.

Renowned jazz musicians to perform in Baku

Renowned jazz musicians Melvin Travis and Mina Agossi will perform at the Heydar Aliyev Center on September 30. The concert will be held within Baku Jazz Festival scheduled for September 23-30. On this day, jazz lovers have a chance to enjoy the marvelous performance, fascinating rhythm, and incredible energy.

Second Grape & Wine festival comes back to Samaxi

Well-known for being a beautiful wine-growing corner of the country, Samaxi will host the 2nd Grape and Wine Festival on October 1-2. The festival will take place in Shamaxi's Meysari village with the joint organizational support of the State Tourism Agency, the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, and the Regional Development Public Union.

BTS shares story of Azerbaijani woman fighting for inclusivity

Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS) has presented stories of change-makers within For Tomorrow - the Documentary project. The initiative was launched by Hyundai Motor Company and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to share concrete solutions to local problems. The documentary tells the story of grassroots innovators striving to create a more sustainable future.

Culture minister receives Egyptian ambassador

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov has received Egyptian ambassador Hisham Mohamed Nagy Abdel Hamid to exchange views on the current state of cultural ties.

SPORTS

National GM ranks ten in FIDE rating

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has announced its latest ratings for September. Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov came 10th in the FIDE ranking. The chess player scored 2,757 points. Another national grandmaster Teymur Rajabov is listed 15th (2,747 points).

