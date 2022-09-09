Second Grape & Wine festival comes back to Samaxi [VIDEO]

9 September 2022 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Well-known for being a beautiful wine-growing corner of the country, Samaxi will host the 2nd Grape and Wine Festival on October 1-2, Azernews reports.

The festival will take place in Shamaxi's Meysari village with the joint organizational support of the State Tourism Agency, the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, and the Regional Development Public Union.

The project is aimed at promoting viticulture traditions in Azerbaijan, fostering the development of local grape and wine production, boosting wine products export potential, and diversifying tourism opportunities.

The festival's program includes the production of grapes and wine, enlightening events related to the country's tourism potential, as well as concerts and shows.

Thus, products of local farmers will be showcased as part of the festival.

Wine-tasting pavilions will be installed as well. Gastronomic, picnic, and entertainment areas will also work within the festival.

Moreover, wine lovers will have a chance to enjoy spectacular concerts that will involve many famous local and foreign singers, theatrical shows, and installations related to viticulture and wine-making.

It is not by chance that the Grape and Wine Festival is to be held in Shamaxi.

Well-known as one of the country's leading agricultural districts, Shamaxi is also considered the land of viticulture. It was here that the world-famous Azerbaijani grape varieties were bred through folk selection.

Azerbaijan's viticultural development is directly associated with the name of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Today's viticultural growth in the country is facilitated by the Grape and Wine Festival in Shamaxi, which has ancient and rich traditions in the field of viticulture.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz