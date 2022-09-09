Azerbaijan holds forum in Beijing to promote investment, trade opportunities [PHOTO]

9 September 2022 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

A forum “Azerbaijan - Investment and Trade Opportunities” was held in Beijing, China, within the framework of the China International Fair of Trade Services, Azernews reports.

The forum was organized with the support of Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry, the Trade Representation of Azerbaijan in China, and the China International Economic Cooperation Association. Business people and representatives of relevant government agencies took part in the event.

Advisor to the Economy Minister Asgar Alakbarov, Alat Free Economic Zone Board Chairman Valeh Alaskarov, Export and Investment Promotion Agency Head Yusif Abdullayev, Economic Zones Development Agency Board Chairman Elshan Nuriyev, Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Executive Director Tamerlan Taghiyev and Azerbaijani Trade Representative in China Teymur Nadiroglu spoke at the forum.

They presented information on economic relations between Azerbaijan and China, a favorable investment climate in the country, opportunities to expand the export of Azerbaijani products to China, as well as exchanged views on the implementation of joint projects.

Speaking at the forum, an official from China’s Commerce Ministry Wu Penghiu, China Association for International Economic Cooperation President Gao Yuanyuan, Eurasian Research Institute of China Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation Director Liu Huanching, China Overseas Industry Development Association Deputy Secretary-General Zhang Hong, Azerbaijan Winery Promotion Center in China Director Huang Yuyton and representative of Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau in China Eko Cao stressed the interest of Chinese companies for further expansion of cooperation with their Azerbaijani partners. They also briefed the opposite side on the opportunities for the development of ties.

During the forum, presentations were made on quality and competitive food and beverages, branded "Made in Azerbaijan" and the tourism potential of Azerbaijan.

