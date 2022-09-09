Baku hands over five servicemen to Yerevan

9 September 2022 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has handed over five servicemen to Armenia, Azernews reports, citing the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

On September 8, guided by principles of humanism, Baku set free and sent back to Armenia five servicemen via the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

A relevant agreement was reached at the 31 August meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels.

The European Union (EU) has welcomed Azerbaijan's transfer of five Armenian soldiers to Armenia, Azernews reports, citing EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar.

"Welcome news today regarding the release of five Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan following the meeting of the leaders in Brussels on 31/8. Important humanitarian gesture and likewise noteworthy that the handover took place without intermediaries," Klaar tweeted.

Similarly, the US State Department hailed Azerbaijan's transfer of five Armenian servicemen to Armenia, State Department spokesperson Ned Price wrote on his Twitter page.

"We welcome reports of Armenian detainees returned home, a positive development for Armenia and Azerbaijan peace process. We hope all remaining detainees return home soon and Azerbaijan and Armenia continue taking steps to build trust and resolve outstanding differences," the spokesman said.

Likewise, European Union Council President Charles Michel has applauded Azerbaijan's release of five Armenian military personnel.

“Welcome release by Baku of five more Armenian detainees, following 31/8 discussions in Brussels. That handover is taking place bilaterally is a first - and to both Azerbaijan and Armenia credit. Addressing all outstanding humanitarian issues is a key priority,” Michel stressed.

To recap, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met for the fourth time in Brussels on August 31 under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel to look into ways of expediting preparations for drafting a peace deal.

Along with other critical issues, the parties also thoroughly discussed humanitarian matters like demining, detainees, and the fate of missing people.

