Culture minister receives Egyptian ambassador [PHOTO]

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov has received Egyptian ambassador Hisham Mohamed Nagy Abdel Hamid to exchange views on the current state of cultural ties, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Welcoming the ambassador, Anar Karimov emphasized that bilateral relations with Egypt are developing on an upward trend.

Recalling his visit to Egypt last December, the minister noted that certain steps were taken to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

The minister pointed out that the Baku Process, initiated by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in 2008, was to establish an efficient and effective dialogue between cultures and civilizations.

He stressed that the Baku Process is already recognized as a global platform by influential international organizations, including the UN.

During the meeting, Karimov also provided insight into the Peace4Culture global campaign that focuses on ensuring a lasting peace for the preservation, revival, and restoration of culture in post-conflict times.

At the same time, the global campaign aims to inform the world community about the destruction of infrastructure, cultural and historical heritage on Azerbaijan's territories as a result of the Armenian vandalism.

The Egyptian ambassador to Azerbaijan thanked the minister for the warm reception.

The diplomat expressed satisfaction with the embassy's participation in the projects and initiatives implemented by the ministry.

Later, the meeting continued with an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

