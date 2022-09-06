Renowned jazz musicians to perform in Baku

6 September 2022 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Renowned jazz musicians Melvin Travis and Mina Agossi will perform at the Heydar Aliyev Center on September 30, Azernews reports.

The concert will be held within Baku Jazz Festival scheduled for September 23-30.

On this day, jazz lovers have a chance to enjoy the marvelous performance, fascinating rhythm, and incredible energy.

French jazzman Melvin Travis, alias Mister Melvin, studied in Black Music School in Paris and performed with famous jazz musicians such as Michèle Hendricks, Derek Martin, and Jean Carpenter.

He performs in a specific manner, addressing genres, such as jazz, soul, funk, and blues. Melvin is also an excellent composer, writer, and vocal teacher.

Mina Agossi, another famous representative of French jazz, after studying in France, Morocco and Nigeria, lived and worked in the US and Spain.

She quickly gained fame in the world of jazz, being familiar with the musical culture of many countries and combining it in her work. Agossi's repertoire includes hip-hop, blues, jazz, and even rock.

Baku Jazz Festival has become an essential part of the musical life in Azerbaijan. The long-anticipated event will once again unite incredibly talented jazz musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Brazil, Norway, Belgium, Germany, and other countries.

The festival's program includes meetings with musicians, concerts, master classes, exhibitions, jam sessions, and "I am a Jazzman" contest for young talents.

