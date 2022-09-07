Sadigjan's house in Shusha to be restored-decree

7 September 2022 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has decreed measures for the design and restoration Sadigjan's house in the city of Shusha, Azernews reports.

House of Sadigjan belonged to Azerbaijan's outstanding tar musician and composer Sadigjan.

The 19th-century residential building is registered in the name of Sadigov Rahim, the grandson of the musician.

The House of Sadigjan is located in the Mardinli neighborhood of Shusha.

The house was destroyed after the city of Shusha came under Armenian control. After the liberation of the city, the ruins of the building were discovered.

