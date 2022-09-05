Biggest disco stars of '80s gather on Caspian shore [PHOTO]

5 September 2022 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Some of the brightest disco stars have gathered on the Caspian shore for a disco night, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The open-air festival took place at Sea Breeze Resort bringing together disco music stars, like Thomas Anders, Joy, Secret Service, Pupo, Boney M, Arabesque, and many others.

Songs from the past invoked nostalgic feelings in listeners. The biggest '80s stars could bring back memories of the good old days when dance music experienced its rise.

The hosts of the evening were Rahib Azari, Leyla Guliyeva, Tural Asadov and Ilaha Shikhlinskaya.

A concert in the City of Winds was remembered not only by the audience but also by the world-famous singers.

Liz Mitchell, a soloist of Boney M, said that the Azerbaijani capital is becoming more and more beautiful.

At the press conference, she praised the country's incredible architecture, beautiful people, and delicious food

The pop singer was also presented with footage from the famous Azerbaijani musical comedy Mother-in-law (1978), where Boney M's hit song Sunny plays.

Thomas Anders, a lead vocalist of the pop duo Modern Talking, noted that this is not his first visit to Azerbaijan.

"I really like the capital of Azerbaijan, and this is not the first time I have performed here. I would very much like to return to Baku and give a concert again. I am subdued by the Baku public, I like the architecture of the city and the goodwill of people," the singer said.

"Unfortunately, with a busy work schedule, it was difficult to thoroughly see the city, but I hope that next time I will have the opportunity to get to know Baku better. However, I can say with confidence that Baku has changed a lot since my last visit, the capital is seriously developing," he added.

Disco night ended with a spectacular display of fireworks that amazed the festival guests and created lasting memories.

