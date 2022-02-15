By Trend

Eldar Amirov, head of the secretariat of the President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), was detained by officers of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime of the Interior Ministry, Spokesperson for the ministry, Police Colonel Ehsan Zahidov told Trend.

Zahidov made the remark commenting on the detention of Amirov who is a relative of Ramiz Mehdiyev [former president of ANAS].

According to the spokesperson, the ex-president’s relative was detained in order to verify the information received by the Interior Ministry.

“The investigative measures are being carried out. Depending on the results of the investigation, legal measures will be taken," he added.

