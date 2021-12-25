By Trend

Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Please accept my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of your 60th anniversary.

You rightly enjoy a high reputation among your fellow-compatriots and abroad as a wise and experienced statesman capable of making balanced, farsighted decisions even in the most difficult situations. Everyone is aware of the fact that Azerbaijan has made great strides in economic, social and other spheres under your leadership.

I highly appreciate our friendly relations. I would be pleased to continue the constructive, meaningful dialogue with you and to work closely together to further develop the Russian-Azerbaijani strategic partnership, as well as to strengthen regional stability and security.

I sincerely wish you the best of health, well-being and success. I avail myself of this opportunity to ask you to convey my heartfelt regards to your family," the letter said.

