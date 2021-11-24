By Trend

The next plenary session of the Milli Mejlis (parliament) will be held on November 24, at which the deputies will have to discuss 21 issues, Trend reports.

According to the information, the day before, in the second reading the deputies discussed and adopted bills on the state budget of Azerbaijan, on the budget of the State Social Protection Fund, and on the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2022.

The following issues will be considered at today's meeting of the Milli Mejlis:

- "On the subsistence level in Azerbaijan in 2022"

- "On the level of need criterion in Azerbaijan in 2022"

- "On Amendments to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan"

- "On Amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses of Azerbaijan"

- "On Amendments to the Law "On Local (Municipal) Taxes and Payments"

- "On Amendments to the Law "On Lawyers and Advocate Activity"

- "On Amendments to the Law "On Social Insurance"

- "On Amendments to the Law "On Cashless Payments"

- "On Amendments to the Law "On Execution"

- "On Amendments to the Law "On State Registration and State Register of Legal Entities"

- "On Amendments to the Law "On Public Procurement"

- "On Amendments to the Law "On State Duty"

- "On Amendments to the Water, Customs, Urban Planning and Building Codes, Law "On Subsoil", "On Fishing", "On Animal World", "On Environmental Protection", "On Hunting", "On the State Register of Real Estate", "On Veterinary Medicine", "On Medicines", "On Physical Education and Sports", "On Culture", "On Ensuring the Uniformity of Measurements" and "On Licenses and Permits"

- "On Amendments to the Law "On the Status of the Deputy of the Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan"

- "On Amendments to the Law "On State Compulsory Personal Insurance of Servicemen"

- "On Amendments to the Law "On State Compulsory Personal Insurance of Employees of Judicial and Law Enforcement Agencies"

- "On amendments to the Law "On compulsory insurance of persons serving in diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan, functioning in foreign countries and international organizations"

- "On Amendments to the Law "On Insurance Activities"

- "On Amendments to the "Regulations on Service in State Tax Bodies", approved by the Law of Azerbaijan No. 141-IIQ of June 12, 2001

- On the cost estimate of the Milli Mejlis for 2022

- On the cost estimate of the Accounts Chamber for 2022.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz