On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: November 4, 2021

- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev shared on his official Twitter page that the Azerbaijani army liberated several villages in Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadli regions.

- President Aliyev gave an interview to the Italian la Repubblica newspaper.

- The Armenian armed forces were forced to retreat by suffering losses.

- The list of destroyed military equipment of the Armenian armed forces was announced.

- The Armenian armed forces fired on Tartar and Aghjabadi regions.

- Armenia violated the ceasefire regime in the direction of Tovuz and Aghstafa regions.

- A video footage of the destruction of Armenia's anti-aircraft gun was released.

- Captain of the Armenian armed forces Ando Grigoryan was killed while driving UAZ.

- The Armenian armed forces fired on Tartar region.

- The Armenian armed forces’ sabotage attempt against the Azerbaijani positions in the direction of Zangilan district from the Armenian territory was prevented.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city.

