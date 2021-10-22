A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 22 October.

The new edition includes articles: SOCAR, TOTAL mull oil, gas cooperation; FM: Azerbaijan to get demining equipment from Slovakia; Azerbaijan celebrates International Chef Day; Azerbaijan urges interim measures against Armenia, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.