Nation
21 January 13:52
Head of the working group on Azerbaijan-Luxembourg inter-parliamentary ties Elmira Akhundova, MP Sabir Hjaiyev have paid a visit to Luxembourg. The visit took place as part of the invitation of the Parliament of Luxembourg, Azertag reported.
20 January 15:00
20 January 12:42
Oil & Gas
21 January 17:45
Research work, 2D and 3D seismic surveys aimed at finding new oil and gas fields are conducted in Turkmenistan, said the article of the online newspaper of the country’s Oil and Gas Complex.
21 January 10:53
Business
21 January 15:52
A plane of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC that was implementing the first charter flight between Baku and Al Kuwait landed in the Kuwaiti capital on Jan. 20, the Azerbaijani embassy in Kuwait told Trend Jan. 21.
20 January 12:30
19 January 19:00
Nagorno-karabakh conflict
21 January 10:19
General Prosecutor’s Office of Belarus has decided to extradite Alexander Lapshin to Azerbaijan, Petr Kiselev, head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the General Prosecutor’s Office of Belarus, told Trend Janaury 20.
20 January 10:57
Armenian Aggression
21 January 10:51
Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s Armed Forces have 39 times violated the ceasefire in different directions along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said January 21.
20 January 11:04
19 January 16:32
World
21 January 17:25
A work statement on the provision of financial support to agricultural producers was submitted during a government session in Turkmenistan, Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service reported.
21 January 17:01
21 January 16:43
Travel
19 January 17:18
Baku, the capital and largest city of energy-rich Azerbaijan, has already turned into one of the important and most-visited tourist destinations in Asia.
19 January 13:55
19 January 10:00
Lifestyle
5 January 11:07
To follow some unwritten rules whether to want or not is very important if one wants to hold a certain position in the society. Remember: first you judge “how nice”, then you judge “how wise”!
31 December 2016 10:00
30 December 2016 10:00
Culture
20 January 14:05
Leonie released her current collection, a series of pieces inspired by the rich traditional attire of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.
20 January 13:07
20 January 10:49
Analysis
20 January 10:00
As Donald Trump assumes the US presidency, a group of 35 prominent international business leaders, led by Unilever CEO Paul Polman and me, is stepping forward to defend open markets, endorse the fight against climate change, and demand a massive push against global inequality.
19 January 14:43
19 January 12:23
Events
13 January 16:22
$20 000 for an idea? Qualifying round of the International Championship “Gold byte - 2017” has begun in Azerbaijan.
16 December 2016 17:33
16 December 2016 17:31
Sports
20 January 12:12
The 2017 Women's European Volleyball Championship will be co-hosted by Azerbaijan and Georgia on September 22, CEV reported.
19 January 16:56
17 January 11:40