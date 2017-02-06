Nation
4 February 17:57
Chairman of the International Eurasia Press Fund (IEPF) Umud Mirzayev has highlighted President Ilham Aliyev’s order on the restoration of Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil region as he attended a council meeting of the European Council on Refugees and Exiles (ECRE) in Brussels, Azertag reported.
4 February 15:32
Oil & Gas
5 February 10:02
Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $57.24 per barrel on Jan. 30 – Feb. 3 or $1.02 per barrel more than the previous week.
4 February 11:24
3 February 19:15
Business
5 February 17:25
Azerbaijani ambassador to Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov has proposed developing joint tourism packages for foreign tourists as he met with director of Kazakhstan Tourism Industry Department Marat Igaliyev. Mammadov said tourism authorities and agencies in both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan could cooperate in preparing tourism packages for increasing the flow of foreign tourists.
5 February 11:45
4 February 14:25
Nagorno-karabakh conflict
5 February 16:30
The body of Azerbaijani soldier Chingiz Gurbanov was transferred to Azerbaijan Feb. 5, the country’s State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People said in a message.
Armenian Aggression
5 February 12:11
Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 6 times violated the ceasefire in various directions along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend Feb. 5.
4 February 11:00
World
5 February 17:56
Romania's Social Democrat government of Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu on Sunday repealed a decree decriminalizing some graft offences, Reuters reported.
5 February 14:48
5 February 13:44
Travel
3 February 12:13
Winter is a beautiful time of year and offers many opportunities for amateurs and pros alike to hone their skills and capture some great images.
2 February 11:54
1 February 18:17
Lifestyle
2 February 10:02
With the economy still in recovery mode having a budget that actually works is more important than ever.
26 January 10:00
5 January 11:07
Culture
4 February 15:10
The 11th Adilia Alieva International Piano Competition will be held in France and Switzerland on May 15-18, Azertag reported
4 February 14:00
4 February 13:37
Analysis
1 February 13:31
Economic pundits traditionally offer their (traditionally inaccurate) New Year predictions at the beginning of January.
31 January 15:43
31 January 11:08
Events
2 February 12:19
The U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC), based in Washington D.C., aims to help strengthen business ties in both countries for the benefit of private companies, and for the public and consumers they serve.
26 January 16:22
13 January 16:22
Sports
5 February 13:15
Junior Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters have brought home a clutch of seven medals, including two golds from an international tournament in Karaj, Iran.
4 February 11:37
3 February 17:25