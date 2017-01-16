Nation
17:18
The Romanian National Culture Day, dedicated to the 167th anniversary of Romanian poet Mihai Eminescu, was solemnly marked in Baku on January 16.
Oil & Gas
17:18
The World Bank and Azerbaijan signed a loan agreement on Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline project (TANAP) on January 16.
Business
17:53
Azerbaijan imported 917,600 tons of grain from Russia in the second half of 2016, Russia's Federal Center for evaluation of safety and quality of grain and products of its processing declared on January 16.
Nagorno-karabakh conflict
17:57
Negotiations continue on the return of the body of Azerbaijani soldier Chingiz Gurbanov, who was killed 18 days ago in the fighting on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
Armenian Aggression
15:09
The government of Armenia, which does its utmost to hamper the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, now tries to silence every Armenian, who voices support to peace efforts of Baku.
15 January 11:56
World
18:04
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Sunday expressed the hope that administration representatives of the U.S. president-elect Donald Trump will accept the invitation to participate in the peace talks on Syria in Kazakh capital Astana.
Travel
17:34
Processing center of the global airline reservation system - Global Distribution System (GDS) in Azerbaijan (eltickets.net) connects to Goldenpay and Millikart payment systems.
Lifestyle
5 January 11:07
To follow some unwritten rules whether to want or not is very important if one wants to hold a certain position in the society. Remember: first you judge “how nice”, then you judge “how wise”!
31 December 2016 10:00
30 December 2016 10:00
Culture
18:09
Baku`s Art Tower Gallery invites you to join the evening Scandinavian crime novels on January 17, Trend life reported.
Analysis
10 January 13:25
Every January, I try to craft a forecast for the coming year. Economic forecasting is notoriously difficult; but, notwithstanding the truth expressed in Harry Truman’s request for a one-armed economist (who wouldn’t be able to say “on the other hand”), my record has been credible.
6 January 18:23
4 January 11:33
Events
13 January 16:22
$20 000 for an idea? Qualifying round of the International Championship “Gold byte - 2017” has begun in Azerbaijan.
16 December 2016 17:33
16 December 2016 17:31
Sports
17:22
Young Azerbaijani karate fighters have brought home a clutch of eight medals from the 26th Grand Prix Croatia held on January 13-15.
14 January 14:37