Nation
12:44
Baku will host the first meeting of Azerbaijan-Morocco Intergovernmental Commission, said Adil Embars, Moroccan Ambassador to the country.
Oil & Gas
13:10
Optimism over successful implementation of an output reduction deal is still a major catalyst for the world oil market, which strives for rebalancing.
25 January 17:11
Business
14:33
Iran and Azerbaijan have opportunities to jointly produce, process and export a number of agricultural products.
Nagorno-karabakh conflict
25 January 15:26
The OSCE Minsk Group (MG) co-chairs remain committed to contributing to the negotiations aimed at achieving a lasting resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on the principles of international law, the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act, U.S. co-chair of the OSCE MG Richard Hoagland said on January 25.
25 January 13:40
25 January 11:25
Armenian Aggression
12:14
A total of 181 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were discovered in Saloglu village of Azerbaijani Agstafa region, Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) reported on January 25.
25 January 10:32
World
15:37
LOT Polish Airlines Company will launch a new airline route between the capitals of Kazakhstan and Poland as of early May 2017, Kazakh Investment and Development Ministry reported on January 26.
Travel
12:03
The ‘Girls` s Spring’ is the most popular and certainly the most well – known spring in Nakchivan.
23 January 10:00
Lifestyle
5 January 11:07
To follow some unwritten rules whether to want or not is very important if one wants to hold a certain position in the society. Remember: first you judge “how nice”, then you judge “how wise”!
31 December 2016 10:00
30 December 2016 10:00
Culture
15:25
YARAT Contemporary Art Space invites you to enjoy the live music with Baku Chamber Orchestra on January 28.
Analysis
24 January 14:32
This year, the World Health Organization will elect a new Director-General. Last September, WHO member states nominated six candidates for the position: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Flavia Bustreo, Philippe Douste-Blazy, David Nabarro, Sania Nishtar, and Miklós Szócska.
24 January 10:00
20 January 10:00
Events
13 January 16:22
$20 000 for an idea? Qualifying round of the International Championship “Gold byte - 2017” has begun in Azerbaijan.
16 December 2016 17:33
16 December 2016 17:31
Sports
15:46
The Intercontinental Judges’ Courses on Rhythmic Gymnastics of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) kicked off in Baku on January 26.
25 January 18:04