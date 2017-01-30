Nation
29 January 16:50
A magnitude 3.3 earthquake has struck the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea Jan. 29 at 13:06 (GMT +4 hours), according to the Republican Seismic Survey Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.
Oil & Gas
28 January 16:30
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $1.10 to stand at $55.81 on the world markets, Azertac reported.
26 January 18:22
26 January 17:39
Business
29 January 16:03
The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) is ready to support Azerbaijan in transition to non-oil-based economy, Sayed Aqa, IDB vice-president, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.
28 January 11:30
Nagorno-karabakh conflict
29 January 13:25
Azerbaijani cultural monuments and cemeteries are being destroyed as a result of the Armenian occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is a cradle of Azerbaijani culture, Sevinj Fataliyeva, a member of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, said.
28 January 13:00
Armenian Aggression
29 January 12:27
Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 11 times violated the ceasefire in various directions along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on January 29.
World
29 January 18:00
Iran on Sunday summoned the Swiss ambassador, who represents Washington's interests, to protest the US President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting entry for nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries.
29 January 16:28
Travel
28 January 15:30
ASAN Visa paves the way for the increase of tourist flow to Azerbaijan, a member of the French National Assembly Jean-Francois Mansel told AZERTAC.
27 January 13:00
27 January 10:00
Lifestyle
26 January 10:00
Vegetarianism has become popular world wide. Is it a tribute to fashion or deep philosophy, which entails not just another diet, but a completely different lifestyle?
5 January 11:07
31 December 2016 10:00
Culture
28 January 17:00
A Japanese film festival has opened in Baku.
27 January 16:56
27 January 14:07
Analysis
27 January 14:24
Donald Trump is now the 45th President of the United States, and in his inaugural address he made it clear to the assembled US establishment that his administration does not intend to pursue business as usual.
26 January 17:21
24 January 14:32
Events
26 January 16:22
The filing date of the application for the International Championship “Gold byte - 2017” has been changed.
13 January 16:22
16 December 2016 17:33
Sports
27 January 14:55
“Our Federation is seriously preparing for 4th Islamic Solidarity Games. Every athlete is eager to participate in this astonishing sporting event. Athletes have already started their special training program,” said Secretary General of Azerbaijan Judo Federation Elman Babanli as he was interviewed by the official website of Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games.
26 January 15:46
26 January 15:10