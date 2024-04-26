Azernews.Az

Italy receives over 1.7 bln cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan via TAP

26 April 2024 14:10 (UTC+04:00)
Ulviyya Shahin
Gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Italy via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in January-February 2024 amounted to 1,713,000,000 cubic meters, Azernews reports, citing the Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security said in a statement.

"In January-February 2024, 1.713 billion cubic meters of gas were supplied to Italy via TAP compared to 1.553 billion cubic meters in January-February last year. Thus, in the reporting period of this year, the volume of supplies increased by 10.3%," the ministry said.

At the same time, according to the ministry, supplies of Azerbaijani gas to Italy amounted to 835 million cubic meters in February, which is 19.1% more than in February last year.

According to the ministry, in 2023 Italy received 9.988 billion cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan via TAP (a decline of 3.2% compared to 2022).

Azerbaijan began exporting gas to Europe on December 31, 2020.

