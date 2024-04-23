Azerbaijan sees increase in number of visitors

23 April 2024 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

In January-March of this year, 513.5 thousand people from 171 countries came to Azerbaijan, or 39.2% more foreigners and stateless persons compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

According to the information, 28.7% of the arrivals are from Russia, 19.3% from Turkey, 10.3% from Iran, 7.2% from India, 4.8% from Georgia, 3.2% from Kazakhstan, 2.4% each Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, 2.1% United Arab Emirates (UAE), 1.8% Uzbekistan, 1.5% each Turkmenistan and Kuwait, 1.4% - were citizens of Ukraine, 1.2% of Belarus, 12.2% of other countries.

Compared to the same period last year, the number of arrivals from China increased 3.7 times, from India 2.4 times, from Kazakhstan 2.4 times, from Bahrain 2.1 times, from Saudi Arabia 2 times, from Kyrgyzstan 2 times, from Spain 1.9 times, from the Philippines 1.9 times times, from Italy 1.8 times, from Oman 1.7 times, from Tajikistan 1.7 times, from South Korea 1.6 times, from Iran 1.6 times, from Turkmenistan 1.6 times, from Jordan 1.5 times, from Germany 49.5% , 47.5% from Uzbekistan, 42.4% from Kuwait, 38.6% from Yemen, 37.7% from Poland, 32.1% from the USA, 26.1% from Ukraine, 25.7% from France, 25% from Turkey, from Pakistan 24.3%, 23.8% from Russia, 22.5% from Egypt, 19.3% from Georgia, 17.8% from the Netherlands, 14.2% from Great Britain.

In addition, in the last 1 year, the number of arrivals from the European Union member states increased by 1.6 times to 18.6 thousand people, the number of arrivals from the Gulf countries increased by 1.5 times to 91.4 thousand people, the number of arrivals from the CIS countries increased by 31.0 percent to 198.3 there were a thousand people.

67.6% of foreigners and stateless persons who came to our country used air, 30.9% used railway and car, and 1.5% used sea transport.

