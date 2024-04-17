AZAL and DFS Aviation Services agree to modernize Laçin airport [PHOTOS]

17 April 2024 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

At the esteemed Passenger Terminal Expo 2024 in Frankfurt, Farkhan Guliyev, Director of Azeraeronavigation Air Traffic Department (AZANS) of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), and Andreas Poetzsch, Managing Director of DFS Aviation Services, entered into a contract to further their collaboration.

DFS Aviation Services, which is member of DFS Group, is a global leader in aeronautical services and a major supplier based in Germany.

This signed agreement involves equipping Laçin International Airport with the advanced Phoenix air traffic control system. This move underscores AZAL's dedication to ongoing development and enhancement of service quality.

The Phoenix system, known for its efficiency and reliability, is currently operational at six AZANS control towers of Azerbaijan airports, including the newly established towers in Füzuli and Zəngilan airports. It also serves as a backup system for the Azeraeronavigation Main ATC Center.

Under this fruitful partnership, AZANS and DFS Aviation Services are implementing various initiatives. A collaboration of AZANS and the National Aviation Academy of Azerbaijan is establishing a training centre for air traffic controllers in Azerbaijan, which will be equipped and complemented by training material and standards of DFS Aviation Services.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz