Yelo Bank, Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater launch cooperation

25 April 2024 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Yelo Bank and the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre have signed a collaboration agreement, Azernews reports.

The signing ceremony held at the Head Office of Yelo Bank with participation of Ms. Marina Kulishova, the Chair of the Bank's Supervisory Board and the majority shareholder, other executives of the Bank, and Mr. Yusif Eyvazov, Director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre and the National Artist of Azerbaijan.

The agreement reflects various collaborative initiatives aimed at supporting art and the cultural landscape. As part of this partnership, Yelo Bank will provide substantial financial support to the theatre, contributing to a number of performances and cultural events throughout the year. While visiting the signing ceremony, the representatives of the theatre got familiar with the activities of Yelo Bank's Head Office and had the opportunity to discuss potential aspects of future cooperation.

Yusif Eyvazov expressed his confidence of productive and long-lasting partnership.

"We are delighted to start collaborating with Yelo Bank. This partnership will be particularly directed at purchase of new music instruments for the orchestra as well as decorations from Italy for such well-known operas as 'Tosca' and 'Traviata`. We want to express our gratitude to Ms. Kulishova and Yelo Bank for their attention and support to our theatre and the country's cultural development" - he said.

"The cooperation agreement signed today is an important aspect of Yelo Bank's strategic mission to support culture. Through this partnership, we aim to make the precious gems of the world opera culture closer to our society. We are happy to support the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre and contribute to its bright future. I am confident that this collaboration will bring great success to the both parties" - added Marina Kulishova.

Yelo Bank OJCS has consistently stood out for its commitment to social responsibility projects by actively supporting a wide range of artistic endeavors. The Bank's Head Office has become a cultural event venue. To date, a number of significant concerts of such artists as Isfar Sarabski, Shahin Novrasli, Elnur Huseynov, and Fidan Hajiyeva, performances by the State Academic Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra and all-female orchestra have taken place at Yelo Bank.

