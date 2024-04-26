Georges Bizet's opera to be premiered at Fidan Hajiyev Int'l Opera Festival [PHOTOS]

The Fidan Hajiyev International Opera Festival will open with the premiere of Georges Bizet's opera "Carmen" in a new production and in a modern genre.

The opera premiere will take place at the Opera Studio at the Baku Music Academy on April 27, Azernews reports.

The original idea belongs to the world famous opera singer, director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov. In the main role of Carmen is People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva.

The director of the play, Elvin Mirzoyev, shared his thoughts with Trend Life on the eve of the premiere. The music and libretto remain classical, but...

"Fidan Hajiyeva has successfully embodied the classic image of Carmen for many years, and she has developed her own perception of this role. I am very pleased that she reacted very positively to my director's interpretation. In recent years, I have experienced some changes in my perception of the world, which is peculiarly reflected in the performance. Although the viewer can feel himself in the 20th and 21st centuries, we have moved away from any temporal and epochal attachment. Both the layout of the situation and its reading are slightly different. Firstly, we have achieved maximum minimalism in this material. We have a moving scenery that constructively decides all the pictures, acts of action. Secondly, we already consider and position the conflict, the relationships between the characters differently and bring to the forefront other accents in the focus of events, the understanding of freedom of choice and decision-making. is there love in the understanding of this world? How can it be realized? Are there any limitations to this internal state? If so, what is it? Or maybe it destroys all restrictions altogether, and we should be completely free?", said Elvin Mirzoyev.

The director welcomes the changes taking place at the opera house

"I would very much like to participate in the transformation and new perception of opera art in Azerbaijan. I am happy to join this initiative, which has already begun in this theater. I really enjoyed working with the performance team. In the performance, even the chorus will not be traditionally built and static, but in accordance with modern requirements, the implementation of a new embodiment and emotionality. They say that opera artists are less artistic, which I no longer agree with, because a lot of dramatic elements were introduced into the performance, which the actors did a great job with. They are textured and emotional! I think that the audience will really like the performance and I invite everyone to the premiere," he added.

Baku will host Fidan Hajiyeva's First International Opera Festival from April 27 to May 3.

The event is co-organized by the Vocal Music School of People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

For seven days, works by Azerbaijani classics and world composers will be held in Baku and Ganja.

The main goal of the project is to promote and develop classical music in Azerbaijan, identify and support new talents in the field of opera. Among the eminent guests of the festival are world-famous conductors and composers from abroad, famous Azerbaijani vocalists and musicians, and talented youth.

