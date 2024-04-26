Azernews.Az

Friday April 26 2024

Georges Bizet's opera to be premiered at Fidan Hajiyev Int'l Opera Festival [PHOTOS]

26 April 2024 13:44 (UTC+04:00)
Georges Bizet's opera to be premiered at Fidan Hajiyev Int'l Opera Festival [PHOTOS]
Laman Ismayilova
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Georges Bizet's opera to be premiered at Fidan Hajiyev Int'l Opera Festival [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Georges Bizet's opera to be premiered at Fidan Hajiyev Int'l Opera Festival [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Latest See more